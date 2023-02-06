Pilots safe after B.C. air tanker crashes in Australia
Two pilots are safe after a large air tanker owned by a Vancouver Island company crashed while battling wildfires in western Australia.
A statement from aircraft owner Coulson Aviation, based in Port Alberni, B.C., says the converted Boeing 737 aircraft went down Monday with a two-person crew on board.
"Both pilots walked away from the accident, and have been medically assessed," CEO Wayne Coulson said in the statement on the company's website.
"Our thoughts and our immediate concern is for those team members and their families," he added. "We are very grateful the two team members on Tanker 139 are safe."
The aircraft went down around 4:15 p.m. local time while responding to a wildfire in Fitzgerald River National Park, according to a statement from Australia's Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
"The two occupants removed themselves from the aircraft," the emergency services department said.
"Both were retrieved from the crash site by helicopter and taken to Ravensthorpe Airport, where they were then transferred to a local medical facility."
Tanker 139 is one of the newest aircraft in Coulson Aviation's fleet of six "Fireliner" tankers created from modified commercial passenger jets.
On Jan. 17, the company announced Tanker 139 would be based in Sydney, New South Wales, after Coulson was awarded a two-year firefighting contract from the Australian government.
"Coulson is proud to provide our state-of-the-art aircraft to the federal Australian government," Coulson Aviation Australia CEO Britt Coulson said in a statement last month.
"This aircraft is an incredibly efficient bomber and the crews that operate each of our aircraft are second to none."
The latest crash comes three years after a Coulson air tanker crashed in Australia, killing all three American crewmembers.
The converted C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft was carrying a load of fire retardant on a bombing mission when it went down in the Snowy Manaro region of New South Wales on Jan. 23, 2020.
An investigation by the Australian Transportation Safety Board (ATSB) found the aircraft's left wing clipped a tree before the plane hit the ground and erupted into a catastrophic fuel fire.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Survivors scream as desperate rescuers work in Turkiye, Syria
Rescue workers and civilians passed chunks of concrete and household goods across mountains of rubble Monday, moving tons of wreckage by hand in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake.
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 3,400
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,600 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble.
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about how provinces anticipate the talks will unfold.
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
U.S. 6-year-old who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another
A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher 'until she couldn't breathe,' according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes 'surreal' rumbles in southern Ontario
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
NEW | Pilots safe after B.C. air tanker crashes in Australia
Two pilots are safe after a large air tanker owned by a Vancouver Island company crashed while battling wildfires in western Australia on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Wall collapse at Langley construction site sends 2 to hospital
A construction site in Langley became the scene of an emergency Monday morning when a concrete wall collapsed, sending two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
The Vancouver Folk Music Festival may return after all
Work is underway to try to save the Vancouver Folk Music Festival from permanent cancellation, according to the society's board.
-
B.C.'s economy, health care and housing to be the focus of throne speech: Eby
British Columbia's economy will be a key focus for politicians as they return to the legislature for the spring sitting.
Edmonton
-
Smith was on vacation as questions swirled about her office reportedly interfering in prosecutions
Alberta's premier was on a week-and-half-long holiday while the province erupted over reports that a member of her staff sent emails to Crown prosecutors in an attempt to interfere in COVID-19 blockade cases.
-
Comedian chomps chili pepper at Edmonton public hearing while arguing climate change is 'not a huge issue'
A local comedian stirred up laughter, confusion and condemnation Monday morning when he ate a spicy prop at a public hearing in Edmonton City Hall as he ranted about how climate change is "not the end of the world."
-
More than 200 firearms stolen in Edmonton, police recover 23
Three people have been arrested and charged with firearms trafficking after a six-month investigation in Edmonton. More than 200 registered, restricted, prohibited and antique firearms were stolen, along with ammunition.
Toronto
-
Toronto physiotherapist accused of sexually assaulting multiple children facing additional charges
A Toronto physiotherapist previously accused of sexually assaulting multiple children he was treating has had additional charges placed on him, police said Monday.
-
Former child actor identified as victim of Toronto hit-and-run homicide
A man killed in a weekend hit-and-run in Toronto was a child actor who starred in a movie shown at the Toronto International Film Festival more than a decade ago.
-
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes 'surreal' rumbles in southern Ontario
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
Calgary
-
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about how provinces anticipate the talks will unfold.
-
Suspect arrested in Calgary Christmas Day shooting death
Calgary police say another person has been arrested in connection to a deadly Christmas Day shooting in Forest Lawn.
-
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
-
Quebec employer justified in suspending health-care worker who refused COVID-19 vaccine: tribunal
An orderly who was suspended without pay for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has lost her case before Quebec's administrative labour tribunal.
-
Legault calls Montreal byelection to replace ex-Liberal leader Anglade
Quebecers living in the Montreal riding of the former Quebec Liberal party leader will vote March 13 in a byelection to choose her replacement.
Atlantic
-
Former Halifax medical student accused of murder claiming self-defence: lawyer
The lawyer representing a former medical student accused of murder says her client will testify that he shot another student in self-defence when a drug deal in Halifax turned violent.
-
Arctic air breaks decades-old low temperature records in the Maritimes
While relatively short-lived, the blast of Arctic air in the Maritimes was enough to break some long-standing low temperature records for all three Maritime provinces for both Friday and Saturday.
-
Several Maritime schools closed after frigid weekend, hundreds without power in N.S.
Hundreds of Nova Scotians are without power Monday morning following frigid temperatures and high winds over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Man sentenced following 'savage' attack on Winnipeg bus
A 45-year-old man is being sentenced today for an attack on a Winnipeg Transit bus described in court as “savage, sadistic and shocking.”
-
Bonnie Raitt wins Grammy for cover of Manitoba band's song
American singer Bonnie Raitt took home three Grammy Awards this weekend, including one for a cover she did of a Manitoba band’s song.
-
Two Winnipeg homicides found to be linked were not random attacks: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said it has linked two recent homicides in the city, which officers alleging the incidents were not random.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian struck in crash at Kitchener intersection
Three people were transported to hospital after a crash at a Kitchener intersection Monday morning.
-
Man arrested for death threats against Kitchener, Ont. Liberal MP
A 44-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against a member of parliament.
-
Man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2018 death of Bradley Pogue set to appear in court
Sentencing submission are scheduled to begin for the man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death on Bradley Pogue in a Cambridge plaza.
Regina
-
Regina baby who died in 2017 had bruising on head, expert testifies
The trial of a man accused in the death of his three-month-old son is underway in Regina this week, more than five years since the infant died.
-
Regina semi rollover leads to traffic delay
Traffic was briefly held up Monday morning after a truck and trailer overturned on Arcola Avenue.
-
Connor Bedard is big business for the Western Hockey League
Connor Bedard has been taking the hockey world by storm, selling out multiple games on the Regina Pats Alberta road trip, but has the Western Hockey League (WHL) reckoned with his impact?
Barrie
-
Female Barrie officer stabbed in face during crisis call
A 20-year-old female has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a Barrie police officer late Sunday night.
-
What we know about Collingwood man accused of murder in his wife's death
Community shaken after Collingwood man charged with second-degree murder in his wife's death.
-
New Tecumseth ice hockey program making the sport more accessible
An ice hockey program in New Tecumseth is making the sport more accessible for everyone.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Health Authority worker used position to steal nearly $16,000, report says
A long-term care home worker in the Meadow Lake area defrauded 11 residents of $15,636, according reports from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the RCMP.
-
Connor Bedard is big business for the Western Hockey League
Connor Bedard has been taking the hockey world by storm, selling out multiple games on the Regina Pats Alberta road trip, but has the Western Hockey League (WHL) reckoned with his impact?
-
Saskatoon city greenhouses on the verge of being condemned: report
Saskatoon will no longer supply its own flowers for its summer flowerpots and garden beds, according to a report before city councillors this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Elderly northern Ont. woman turns heads at Grammy Awards
A 78-year-old woman from Sudbury, Ont., -- a Harry Styles superfan -- has become internet famous after announcing the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Sunday night.
-
Two arrested in Kapuskasing accused of threatening pedestrian with a gun
Two men in their 30s from Kapuskasing have been arrested and face several firearms-related charges after allegedly threatening a pedestrian Sunday evening, police say.
-
Sudbury police officer cleared of sex assault accusation
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a Sudbury police officer who was accused of sexual assault during an October 2022 arrest.