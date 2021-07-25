VANCOUVER -- Travellers to the Southern Gulf Islands will have an extra option for getting around this September, thanks to a new water taxi service called AquaLink.

The pilot project will run on Saturdays and Sundays through the month of September, giving people visiting one of the islands the opportunity to easily hop to another one.

Trips are scheduled to depart from Ganges Harbour on Salt Spring Island twice a day, at 8 a.m. and at 4 p.m.

From there, a small passenger vessel - with a capacity of either 11 or 45 people, depending on demand - will travel to Montague Harbour on Galiano Island, Miners Bay on Mayne Island, Port Browning on Pender Island and Lyall Harbour on Saturna Island, reversing the stops on a return trip and arriving back at Ganges Harbour at 12:35 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. each day.

"We have done our best to make sure that AquaLink stops at the hub of each island so that you have access to the most activities and amenities without the need of a vehicle," AquaLink says in an FAQ on its website.

The Southern Gulf Islands Tourism Partnership is funding the pilot project, which will only be running during the month of September, though the project's website suggests October dates may be added as well.

Tickets range in price from $10 to $20, depending on the distance travelled, according to AquaLink.

More information on the project is available on its website.