Pickleball court upgrades at Beacon Hill Park concern accessibility advocates

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fed's aggressive rate hikes may raise likelihood of recession in U.S.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, now raging at a four-decade high and defying the Fed's efforts so far to tame it. Increasingly, it seems, doing so might require the one painful thing the Fed has sought to avoid: A recession.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario