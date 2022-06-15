Pickleball court upgrades at Beacon Hill Park concern accessibility advocates

The pickleball courts that are part of a City of Victoria pilot project in Beacon Hill Park were the only sanctioned courts in the city to receive an upgrade Wednesday.

The makeshift courts located in a parking lot off of Arbutus Way near Goodacre Lake were closed as workers prepared the courts for new nets and painted over the old parking stall lines.

The city launched the project earlier this year after it banned pickleball in James Bay’s Todd Park, after neighbours complained of too much noise.

The move prompted an outcry from players, and they protested outside city hall by setting up pickleball nets and playing until they could meet with councillors or city staff.

The Beacon Hill Park parking lot was considered an ideal location by some for a new court as it has sat vacant since the park was closed to vehicle traffic at the start of the pandemic, and is located away from residential areas.

Others are sour to the idea of using the parking lot as anything else it was built for, however.

ACCESSIBILITY CONCERNS

Susan Simmons, president of the MS Wellness Centre, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 30 years ago and represents those like her that have accessibility concerns.

The accessibility group has taken the traffic closure of Beacon Hill Park to British Columbia’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner, and the group is concerned about the work taking place at the parking lot now.

"To me [it's] one step closer to the pickleball courts being permanent here," said Simmons after surveying the recent work in the former parking lot.

"We have a human rights case we’ve brought to the human rights commission, we are waiting to hear from them, and the city is taking advantage of that," she said.

Accessibility advocate Susan Simmons is pictured at the Beacon Hill Park pickleball courts. (CTV News)

Simmons says the available parking near the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm doesn’t allow those with accessibility issues to reach what she calls the heart and soul of the park.

"This here gives us access to the park where the kids go, you can go with your kids or grandkids, it gives us access to a flat surface where we can workout, gives us access to the bandstand, Goodacre Lake and the gardens," she said.

In a statement Wednesday, the City of Victoria said the work will make the courts as safe and durable as any other piece of municipal infrastructure, including temporary installs.

The statement also said the new nets are part of the temporary court setup, and will be removed when this temporary arrangement ends.

Simmons said there is no date yet for the human rights hearing.

The City of Victoria plans to build at least six pickleball courts at Topaz Park during its next phase of park improvements. The hope is that construction will begin in 2023 after the design of the project has been completed.