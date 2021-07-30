VICTORIA -- Live music is returning to the Phillips Brewing property in downtown Victoria this September.

On Sept. 25, Canadian duo the Funk Hunters will be headlining the Get Funk'd event at Phillips Backyard.

The Funk Hunters combine electronic music with a visual display and musical cues from funk, hip-hop and soul music, according to organizers.

Three other bands will be opening for the Funk Hunters, including Diamond Café, Moon tricks and LIINKS.

The event is for adults who are 19 or older, and tickets will go on sale online here starting on Aug. 4.

Get Funk'd will be held "rain or shine," and its just one of several events that are returning to Greater Victoria this year.

The Victoria Dragon Boat Festival is taking place in August, and the Saanich Fair and Esquimalt Rib Fest will both return in September.

Halloween and Christmas events, like CarniEvil at Galey Farms and the Santa Claus Parade in Victoria, are also in the works this year, according to the Greater Victoria Festival Society.