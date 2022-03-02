Phillips Backyard concerts return to Victoria, star-studded lineups announced

Live music is returning to Phillips Brewing and Malting in downtown Victoria this year, with some impressive headliners scheduled to arrive.

The Phillips Backyard concerts will take place over three weekends this spring and summer: May 14 and 15, July 9 and 10, and Aug. 13 and 14.

High-profile bands coming to Victoria include Future Islands, The Beaches, Charlotte Day Wilson and more.

Canadian bands will also be performing, in what Phillips describes as a mix of "international headliners" and "burgeoning Canadian talent and rising local stars."

Canadian bands include Current Swell, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Half Moon Run, and many others.

The schedule and title of each weekend concert can be found below:

GLITTERBOMBER (May 14-15) – Future Islands, Bryce Vine, Durand Jones and The Indications, The Zolas, Begonia, Astrocolor, Murge’s Golden Era of Hip Hop and more.

TILT! (July 9-10) – Half Moon Run, The Beaches, Current Swell, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Fleece, Hotel Mira, Old Soul Rebel, Witch Prophet and more.

IMPLOSION EXPLOSION (Aug 13-14) – St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Charlotte Day Wilson, Sampa the Great, Andy Shauf, Zella Day, Carmanah, Nicky Mackenzie and more.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. Tickets range from single-day tickets for $70, individual weekend passes for $125, and a six-pack (three weekend passes) for $330.

"Bringing live music back to the brewery means that we are able to gather with our community that has been so incredible to support us through the last two years," said Phillips Brewing founder, Matt Phillips, in a statement Wednesday.

This year's Phillips Backyard concert series will be the first time live music has returned to the brewery after three years due to the pandemic.