Pet-a-Palooza returns to Greater Victoria to celebrate dog days of summer

Vancouver Island dog lovers are in for a treat this weekend as Pet-a-Palooza returns to Bullen Park in Esquimalt, B.C.

The free and family-friendly outdoor event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Some of the anticipated highlights include yoga sessions with adoptable puppies from the Victoria Humane Society and a pool party for dogs – complete with pool floaties, lifeguards and refreshments.

There will also be games, prizes, food trucks and a super hero-themed photo booth. Wiener, corgi and bulldog races are also planned for both days.

Described as the West Coast's largest outdoor pet festival, Pet-a-Palooza tours cities across Western Canada, as well as Scottsdale, Ariz.

Attendees are invited to bring their pets along to sample treats and participate in toy giveaways.

Check out our photo gallery from the 2017 Pet-a-Palooza here.