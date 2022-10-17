Peninsula Co-op, Island Savings matching donations to food banks up to $20K

Two local businesses are working together to help put food on people’s tables in the Greater Victoria and Gulf Island communities they serve.

Peninsula Co-op and Island Savings are marking "2022 Co-op Week" by encouraging people to donate cash and non-perishable food items at Island Savings and Peninsula Co-op locations on southern Vancouver Island from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21.

The combined total of each dollar raised and food item donated will be matched up to $20,000 by the two organizations.

"We know people are struggling right now and we want to help out where we can," said Peninsula Co-op director of marketing and community relations, Lindsay Gaudette.

"People don’t realize how many people are struggling with food insecurity, so we wanted to do something where we could really help come together and support our neighbours who really need it," she said.

Gaudette says as the cost of living and the price of food continues to skyrocket, more and more people are relying on food banks to make ends meet and put food on the table for their families.

"Food banks are struggling, and I think they struggle all year long, but we know at this time of year it's even harder," said Gaudette.

"We’re going into Christmas and often time the [food bank] shelves have only enough for two or three weeks," she added. "So it's really important that we keep this need top-of-mind and we keep supporting [food banks] so we can make sure that our community is not going hungry."

On Oct. 16, Island Savings and Peninsula Co-op are also teaming up with Langford-based soccer club Pacific FC to host a family friendly event at the club’s training facility at 2888 Kettle Lake Dr.

Volunteers will be on hand starting from 3:30 p.m. to accept donations of cash and food items.

"We’re going to have some Pacific FC players there so kids can kick the ball around, they can get autographs and photos with the players," said Gaudette.

"We got some fun activities planned so please bring non-perishable food items that you can donate to help the food banks."

People who attend Wednesday’s event can also enter to win a $250 Peninsula Co-op gas card.