Pedestrian struck by Victoria transit bus, seriously injured

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a transit bus in downtown Victoria on Tuesday night.

The collision between the bus and a pedestrian in a motorized scooter occurred near the intersection of Douglas and Belleville streets.

The collision between the bus and a pedestrian in a motorized scooter occurred near the intersection of Douglas and Belleville streets. (Huy Nguyen)

Victoria police traffic collision analysts attended the scene. The department says the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

BC Transit says it is co-operating with the police investigation and has launched its own internal investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the pedestrian, driver, passengers and all those involved in the incident," a spokesperson for the transit operator told CTV News on Wednesday.

The company asks anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Victoria police.