VICTORIA -- A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Saanich late Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 3:50 p.m. in the 3400-block of Douglas Street, near Uptown shopping centre.

As of 4:30 p.m., all northbound lanes of Douglas Street were closed to traffic at the intersection with Saanich Road.

Saanich police said the lanes would likely be closed to traffic for several hours.