Advertisement
Pedestrian killed in Saanich crash
Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021 4:27PM PDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 1, 2021 6:07PM PDT
The crash happened at approximately 3:50 p.m. in the 3400-block of Douglas Street, near Uptown shopping centre. (CTV News)
Share:
VICTORIA -- A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Saanich late Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened at approximately 3:50 p.m. in the 3400-block of Douglas Street, near Uptown shopping centre.
As of 4:30 p.m., all northbound lanes of Douglas Street were closed to traffic at the intersection with Saanich Road.
Saanich police said the lanes would likely be closed to traffic for several hours.