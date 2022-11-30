Pedestrian in critical condition after Parksville crash, RCMP say

A 48-year-old Parksville man is in critical condition after a collision on Highway 19A Tuesday night.

According to Oceanside RCMP, a patrol officer discovered the man lying on the south side of the highway near Plummer Road around 8 p.m.

"It appeared the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, however there were no vehicles at the scene," police said in a news release.

The man was taken to hospital with critical injuries, and police said they soon received a call from a driver who "believed they may have struck a person" in the area where the injured man was found.

Mounties said the vehicle involved in the crash has been seized for forensic analysis and the driver is co-operating with investigators.

It was dark and snowy at the time of the collision, but "the definitive cause of the crash has not yet been established," police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video showing a man walking on the highway in the area where it occurred should contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 and quote file number 2022-11749, police said.