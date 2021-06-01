VICTORIA -- Victoria police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a BC Transit bus on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the 2800-block of Douglas Street.

One man was taken from the scene to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing Douglas Street eastbound when he was struck.

The bus driver was reportedly shaken up but physically unhurt in the crash. The bus was in service at the time but no passengers were injured either.

Southbound traffic on Douglas Street was down to a single lane for much of the morning commute.

Police are not currently considering any charges and say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.

Investigators are reminding the public to always use marked crosswalks when crossing the street.