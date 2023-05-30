Pat Bay Highway traffic pattern changes coming for overpass construction

The B.C. government is warning drivers of changes – some permanent – to the Patricia Bay Highway (Highway 17) in Saanichton as work begins on the new Keating Cross Road overpass.

There will be overnight lane closures in each direction of the highway between Tanner Road and Island View Road starting June 1.

The closures are in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night, resulting in single-lane traffic in each direction until summer 2024.

Meanwhile, access to Martindale Road from the highway, just south of Keating Cross Road, will close on June 8.

Access to Martindale Road will still be available from Gliddon Road, according to the province.

Additionally, the southbound onramp onto Highway 17 via Keating Hill Cross Road will also be closed starting June 3 during construction of the new overpass.

Drivers hoping to access the highway can instead detour from Central Saanich Road to Tanner Road.

"Overpass construction is expected to start in the coming weeks, and additional construction updates are expected as the project gets underway," said the province in a release Tuesday.

The new overpass, coming to the intersection of Highway 17 and Keating Cross Road, is scheduled to open in spring 2025.