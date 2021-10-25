Pat Bay highway reopens following 2 separate crashes

Victoria -

Police are warning of traffic delays following two separate crashes that shut down lanes of the Patricia Bay Highway on Monday afternoon.

Saanich police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway just north of Haliburton Road around 2:40 p.m.

The car smashed into a power box on the side of the highway, according to police, which resulted in the driver being stuck inside their vehicle for close to 50 minutes because wires were hanging outside of their car.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the call and the driver was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, as a precaution, police say.

Investigators believe alcohol played a role in the crash and that the driver failed a roadside screening test.

Police say weather may also be a factor in the crash as heavy rainfall was occurring at the time.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision, according to police.

Meanwhile, Central Saanich police say they responded to another single-vehicle crash on the Pat Bay Highway on Monday afternoon.

Police say no one was injured after a tire blew out on a truck that was pulling a trailer full of soil near Old East Road.

The tire damage caused the trailer to roll, which made the truck jackknife on the highway, according to police.

The vehicle and trailer ended up blocking both southbound lanes of the highway Monday afternoon. Police say there was a delay in clearing the crash scene because of added tension on safety chains that were attached to the trailer when it rolled.

Police say weather may have played a role in the crash.

Central Saanich police say they're grateful to the public for their patience as the scene was being cleared.