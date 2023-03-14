Part of E&N rail line being returned to island First Nation

A section of the E&N rail line land is being returned to the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation reserve north of Nanaimo as the provincial and federal governments continue to mull what to do with the aged rail line.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the B.C. and federal governments said returning the land is the "first step in the process of developing a shared vision for the future of the corridor with First Nations."

"In September 2021, the British Columbia Court of Appeal asked the federal government to decide by March 14, 2023, on restoring the railway corridor or allowing a segment of lands to vest in Canada for the use and benefit of the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation," reads the joint statement.

"Since then, both governments have been reviewing studies, the Island Corridor Foundation’s business case, and undertaking analysis."

The statement, issued by B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and federal Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra, adds that the governments contacted First Nations, local governments and other stakeholders to hear perspective on the rail line before coming to their decision.

"There were many voices in favour of the restoration of rail infrastructure," reads the statement.

Support for restoration of the rail line included projected population growth, potential economic and environmental benefits, and potential risks of other types of critical infrastructure failing, like highway washouts during extreme weather events.

"At the same time, those First Nations living along the line raised concerns about the impact restored rail service would have on their communities and have reiterated the importance of being involved in decision-making around the future of the corridor," reads the statement.

"Canada and the Province of British Colombia acknowledge the importance of this corridor. As a result, we will begin a formal engagement process with affected First Nations on the next steps of the corridor for the mutual benefit of the province and First Nations."

$18M FOR MORE RESEARCH

In a separate statement Tuesday, Fleming stressed that the province had not given up on the corridor and was committed to more reviews, so long as they involved First Nations.

The province has pledged $18 million to continue "future corridor planning" that also involves stakeholders like affected First Nations and regional districts.

Impacted First Nations can also use the funding to assess potential rail impacts, such as flooding, noise, access or safety issues.

"We recognize how important this corridor is and we would like to see it preserved as much as possible," said Fleming.

"If the corridor is broken up and built over, it will be lost forever, and future generations will likely be unable to assemble a continuous transportation corridor of land like this again."