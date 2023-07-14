Parksville sand-sculpting competition set to begin
Sand sculptors from around the world converge on Parksville this weekend and will begin sculpting Friday. On Thursday, they were on the beach for the "pound up," creating the foundations for their sculptures.
The foundations they create are made up of a mixture of sand and water, which is pounded down into wooden frames.
The sand artists are then left with cement-like foundations, in which to carve or sculpt their creations.
"This is the most important day of the whole cycle," says Cheryl Dill, president of the Parksville Beach Festival Society.
"They need to get a real foundation of sand and water."
Nearly 350 yards of sands was brought in by a company from the central island.
The competition is made up of 29 competitors from all over the world, including Poland, Russia, Netherland, Mexico and all over the U.S. and Canada.
There are 15 solo artists and seven doubles teams competing this year.
Competitors have until 2 p.m. Sunday to complete their masterpieces.
The public is allowed into the competition area starting at 2 p.m. Friday to watch the artists create wonderful works of art from the blocks of sand.
More information can be found on the festival's website.
