Parksville sand-sculpting competition set to begin

The foundations the artists create are made up of a mixture of sand and water, which is pounded down into wooden frames. (CTV News) The foundations the artists create are made up of a mixture of sand and water, which is pounded down into wooden frames. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario