Parksville company wins $544M bid to operate air ambulances in B.C.

B.C.'s air ambulance service is getting a major upgrade with the help of a Vancouver Island company.

Parksville firm Ascent Helicopters has been awarded a $544-million contract to help ensure more people make it to hospital when they need it.

"It's a tremendous boost of confidence in the company and the service that we have been providing for BCEHS (BC Emergency Health Services)," said Trent Lemke, owner of Ascent Helicopters, on Monday.

"For us, we're tremendously proud of providing this service for the residents of British Columbia," he said. "I think it's a very important step for healthcare in British Columbia."

The company has been serving the Mid-Island for years, but now it's taking over operations from Helijet and is expanding its reach in communities across the province.

"So it’s Qualicum Beach, Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Prince George and Kamloops [are] the main bases of operation," said Lemke.

Ascent Helicopters will purchase seven new Leonardo AW169 helicopters for the job.

"The new helicopter is about eight feet longer and has the ability to carry one extra person," said Ascent chief pilot Chad Friesen.

"The big change is the cabin size is much larger," he said.

The introduction of the new helicopters is expected to make it easier to get patients directly to hospitals around the province.

On hot days, like during the heat wave this week, operational restrictions prevent many air ambulances from landing on helipads at hospitals.

However, that won't be an issue for these new helicopters.

"A lot faster 'patient to the next level of care' transfer times so we're able to land right at the hospital on the pad, which hasn't been able to be done historically in warm temperatures," said Friesen.

Many crew members who currently work in air ambulances will be incorporated into the new operation.

The total flight staff is expected to be between 40 and 45.

Ascent is currently working on securing more space around its Parksville facility and is expected to begin operating in its new contract in fall 2024.

Friesen says he's looking forward to working with the new equipment.

"Better safety features, better auto-pilots, better automation, better avionics," he said.