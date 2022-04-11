Parks Canada imposes dog ban on popular beach near Tofino, B.C.

Dogs will be banned from Combers Beach near Tofino, B.C., beach from April 14 to Oct. 1. Dogs will be banned from Combers Beach near Tofino, B.C., beach from April 14 to Oct. 1.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The odds and ends you may have missed in 2022 budget

The 2022 federal budget was presented in Ottawa on April 7, and the nearly 300-page document included a host of small-ticket spends. From allowing the costs of surrogacy to be eligible for a tax credit, to studying the future of cryptocurrencies in Canada, CTVNews.ca has parsed the entire federal spending plan to pull out nine notable new initiatives unveiled in the budget.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario