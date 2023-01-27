Pacific FC to face provincial rival Expansion Vancouver FC in 2023 CPL season opener

Expansion Vancouver FC will kick off life in the Canadian Premier League at provincial rival Pacific FC on April 14 at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.

The Friday night matchup serves as the opener to the league's fifth season.

The two B.C. teams share the same ownership in SixFive Sports & Entertainment, whose lead investors are former Canadian internationals Rob Friend and Josh Simpson and entrepreneur Dean Shillington.

The CPL announced its opening weekend fixtures on Friday, with the rest of the 2023 regular season to be released Monday.

Atletico Ottawa, which topped the 2022 regular-season standings and made the championship game, will host HFX Wanderers FC on April 15. The game will mark the first for Patrice Gheisar as Halifax's head coach.

Also April 15, reigning CPL champion Forge FC will welcome Cavalry FC in a repeat of last year's playoff semifinal and the 2109 championship game.

CPL Opening Weekend Schedule (All times ET)

Friday, April 14

Vancouver FC vs. Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Halifax Wanderers at Atletico Ottawa at TD Place in Ottawa, 1p.m.

Cavalry FC at Forge FC at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Valour FC at York United FC at York Lions Stadium in Toronto, 2 p.m.

