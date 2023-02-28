Pacheedaht requests $24M for new school so students can skip lengthy commute

Students describe the stomach-churning drive as boring and bumpy. It can be dangerous, with frost and fallen trees on Highway 14. (CTV) Students describe the stomach-churning drive as boring and bumpy. It can be dangerous, with frost and fallen trees on Highway 14. (CTV)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight

The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Blackhawks trade star Patrick Kane to Rangers

The New York Rangers acquired Patrick Kane in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, reuniting the star winger with former teammate Artemi Panarin and stamping themselves as a Stanley Cup contender in the loaded Eastern Conference.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario