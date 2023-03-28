Owl family drawing attention in Victoria park

A family of great horned owls is nesting in a open area in Beacon Hill Park. (CTV) A family of great horned owls is nesting in a open area in Beacon Hill Park. (CTV)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario