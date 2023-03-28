Owl family drawing attention in Victoria park

A family of great horned owls is nesting in a open area in Beacon Hill Park.

The raptors are common in the region, but they usually nest in dense, forested areas, making it difficult for people to see them.

The parents were spotted in January in the garry oak meadow along Bridge Way, and the first of the two owlets was seen about 10 days ago by the birding community.

The area surrounding the feathered family’s nest has been taped off, and warning signs asking people not to disturb the wildlife and to keep dogs away have also been put in place.

“These guys are doing pretty well, it seems, here, but they are obviously aware of our presence and especially our pets,” said Ann Nightingale, a volunteer at Rocky Point Bird Observatory.

“Nobody told the great horned owl about leashes and how they work, so they see a lot of foxes and wolves coming through this area, which may affect their behaviour.”

Nightingale said the owlets are now taking short flights, but their flight-feathers haven’t grown in yet. That means they may end up on the ground, which is all part of their upbringing. The parents will take care of the owlets and get them back in the trees, so there is no need to “save” the chicks.

The long-time volunteer with the observatory points out that the owlets are vulnerable to ravens or other raptors, and the attention they are receiving from the crowds of people heading into the park to have a look could be putting the younglings at risk.

“A raven might not have noticed them, but they see all these people gathered around and go, 'Hmmm, I wonder if there is anything to eat there,'” said Nightingale.

She suggests that people not linger too long observing the birds, remain quiet and not to get too close.

Great horned owls will care for their chicks for months. Even once they are fully feathered, the chicks will call to their parents for food that will be delivered up into the fall.