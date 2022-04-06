Overnight delays planned for Malahat highway repairs

The Ministry of Transportation is warning drivers of overnight delays on the Malahat highway Wednesday.

Drivers should expect single-lane alternating traffic in 20-minute intervals on the highway between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

The traffic delays are in place so crews can work on resurfacing the northbound lane of the highway, following severe storms during this winter.

The ministry says minor traffic delays may also crop up between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday as crews begin moving the work equipment to the construction area.

Drivers are reminded to follow the directions of traffic personnel and signs, and to drive to the conditions.

Last week, the province announced it had posted a tender for bids for permanent repairs to the Malahat highway, following flooding and washouts in November.

The project will include repairs as well as improvements for "future extreme weather events," the Transportation Ministry said in a statement on March 28.

Those repairs, which are scheduled to begin in the spring, are expected to cause more traffic delays for drivers.