Overnight delays expected on Malahat highway for geotechnical work

The B.C. government is warning drivers of delays on the Malahat highway during several nights in November and December.

During the overnight work, Highway 1 will be brought down to single-lane alternating traffic in the Goldstream Provincial Park area.

The first period of overnight work begins at 10 p.m. on Nov. 17 and finishes at 6 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Similar overnight work will take place during the same hours on three consecutive nights from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9.

Drivers should expect delays of about 20 minutes during the periods of overnight work.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the overnight work involves geotechnical work.

The work is being done to better understand the depth of bedrock under the highway for future planning purposes.

The work is not related to rain or repairs, as the province marks one year since a severe atmospheric river caused flooding and damage across B.C., including on the Malahat highway.