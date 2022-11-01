'Overjoyed': Missing Victoria cat found months later in Nanaimo, B.C.

Hobbes the cat and his owner are shown. (BC SPCA Nanaimo Branch/Facebook) Hobbes the cat and his owner are shown. (BC SPCA Nanaimo Branch/Facebook)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario