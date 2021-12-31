'Over 150 calls just from freezing pipes': Plumbers scramble to help homeowners on Vancouver Island

If 2021 hasn’t been tough enough, the struggle continues, according to Vancouver Island plumbers.

Days of freezing temperatures are wreaking havoc on exterior water pipes and causing homes and businesses to flood.

"Over 150 calls just from freezing pipes and hot water tanks bursting," said Jaeson Navaroli, president of Drain Pro Plumbing.

"It's disheartening to see this many people in need right now."

Navaroli says since temperatures dipped and snow began to fall around Christmas Day, the calls haven’t stopped coming.

He says the majority of issues come from uninsulated exterior water lines.

"If I have any words of wisdom for anyone, or advice, it would be to keep some heat on the outside walls where your waterlines come in," Navaroli told CTV Vancouver Island.

TOP PLUMBER TIPS:

Heat exterior walls where waterlines enter your home or business

Keep water movement in your pipes. A last resort can be allowing a bathtub to run overnight at a low drizzle

Insulate exterior hose taps. Hardware stores supply insulation product, or even wrap a dry cloth around the hose bib

Know where your water shutoff valves are. If you start to see flooding shut them off immediately

Even the City of Victoria was caught in a soggy position Thursday morning.

An exterior pipe burst on the Pandora Street side of City Hall early Thursday causing water to spill onto the street below, according to city officials.

Crews quickly located the broken pipe and repaired it. The city says no interior damage has been found due to the leak.