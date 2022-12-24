'Our Christmas story': Ukrainian family looking forward to first Christmas in Victoria

Anton Kostin, Savva Kostin and Kat Malkina decorate their Christmas tree in Victoria. (CTV) Anton Kostin, Savva Kostin and Kat Malkina decorate their Christmas tree in Victoria. (CTV)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario