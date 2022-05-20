Ounce of fentanyl found at Langford man's home during police raid: RCMP

West Shore RCMP say a man has been arrested on drug-trafficking charges after police received a tip about a potential drug dealer in Langford, B.C.

Mounties say they received a tip from community members about suspected drug activity at a home in the Glen Lake area in early March.

Police investigated the reports and on March 31, RCMP officers executed a search warrant on the home.

During the search, police say they found an ounce of fentanyl and ounce of meth, as well as other drugs, $5,000 in cash, brass knuckles, and approximately $10,000 worth of stolen tools.

The total drugs seized worked out to more than "200 doses" of fentanyl, according to RCMP.

A 52-year-old Langford man was also arrested at the scene. Police are recommending charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen items over $5,000.

"Thank you to the neighbourhood’s keen eye and cooperation which helped progress the investigation to an arrest and removal of drugs off the street", said Const. Sheldon Ewington with the West Shore RCMP's drug and organized crime unit.

Anyone who wants to report suspicious activity in their area can contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, police say.