Opening of Victoria High School delayed to 2024

Construction at the historic Victoria High School has been delayed once again, according to the Greater Victoria School District.

Upgrades at the school began in 2020 and were originally scheduled to complete in September of this year.

In the summer of 2021, the opening was delayed until September 2023, and on Tuesday the school district announced construction had been delayed by another four months to January 2024.

School District 61 says this most recent round of delays is due to unexpected building conditions at the school, which was first constructed in 1914.

"Given that the school is over 100 years old, this project has been very complex," said SD61 superintendent Deb Whitten in a release Tuesday.

Labour and material shortages have also contributed to the delays, according to the school district.

PROJECT DETAILS

Upgrades at Victoria High School include seismic safety improvements and a 200-seat expansion.

The project also includes the preservation of some exterior and interior elements, including outer granite and brick masonry, as well as stained glass and marble in the school's main entrance and lobby.

The auditorium's stage will also be updated, while some painted panels and stained glass in the auditorium will also be preserved.

The entire project costs nearly $80-million, with the province contributing $77.1 million and the school district providing $2.6 million.

Outside the historic school building, the project includes the installation of a new turf field and sand volleyball courts, as well as more bike parking, lighting and an observatory deck over the school's fields.

Victoria High School students have been temporarily relocated to the former SJ Willis school site at 923 Topaz Ave. while construction has been underway.

Construction at the school is expected to wrap up in fall 2023, however the school district says it plans to move students into the new school after the winter break to minimize disruptions.