Only in Canada: Gaggle of geese stop traffic along Victoria street

A very Canadian traffic delay stopped vehicles near downtown Victoria on Wednesday morning.

About two dozen Canadian geese and goslings were filmed crossing the road at Bay Street near Ludgate Street around 7 a.m.

The video was posted on social media, and the poster – who asked to remain anonymous – said it was a nice moment of peace among the hustle and bustle of the morning.

"No one was angry, no one was racing to get past," the poster told CTV News.

Instead, everyone just sat and enjoyed watching the geese walk by.

The poster adds that while it seems like the animals could have flown across the road, many of the birds were still goslings, meaning they're not yet able to fly.

The goslings are believed to have hatched in Rock Bay and are part of two families, according to the poster.