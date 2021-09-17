Ongoing protests, arrests at Fairy Creek over logging 'not working,' says judge
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge suggested Thursday he will consider new options to address the future of an injunction against blockades by people opposed to logging old-growth trees on part of Vancouver Island.
Justice Douglas Thompson expressed concern about the situation that's unfolding in the Fairy Creek area north of Port Renfrew after hearing from lawyers representing protesters and the RCMP.
B.C. forestry company Teal Cedar Products Ltd. has applied to the court to extend by one year the injunction order against protest blockades. The injunction expires on Sept. 26.
“Perhaps, the only thing everybody agrees upon right now is what's being done is not working,” said Thompson, who instructed lawyers to come to court Friday prepared to discuss the structure of the injunction.
He said he will not deliver a decision Friday on the company's application and his ruling will come after Sept. 26.
About 1,000 people have been arrested in the Fairy Creek area since May when the RCMP started to enforce an earlier B.C. Supreme Court injunction against blockades erected in several areas near logging sites.
The court heard from lawyers representing the protesters who argued people from all walks of life with environmental concerns are being treated like terrorists by police and the company.
A lawyer for the Mounties said police are being tasked with enforcing a court injunction under increasingly difficult circumstances.
“My overall point will be that there is nothing here to lead this court to the conclusion that there is a general problem with the way the RCMP is enforcing this injunction,” said lawyer Donnaree Nygard, who represents the Mounties on behalf of the Attorney General of Canada.
She said a video that shows an RCMP officer stomping on a protester's guitar was “probably unnecessary,” but throughout the injunction period there is not enough information “to find or imply the RCMP acted inappropriately in those situations.”
Nygard cited a court affidavit filed by RCMP Chief Supt. John Brewer, who is a senior officer at Fairy Creek, saying “this is the most complex operation he has been involved in. He says the ground shifts every day.”
Lawyer Elizabeth Strain showed the court videos and photographs of police allegedly unsafely removing protesters from trees and ditches, and pulling off face masks of people at the blockades before dousing them with pepper spray.
The protesters include youth, teachers, retired scientists, doctors, lawyers and students with fears about climate change who want to protect the trees. They are being treated like terrorists, she said.
“These people are not terrorists,” said Strain. “They are regular people who have come down to protest. These are people who are terrified for the future. They are being met with militarized police force.”
Thompson told Strain the videos “rankled” him at times because the protesters appear to be employing tactics purposely designed to make enforcement of the injunction more difficult.
But he later expressed concern to Nygard about seeing video of police removing a young woman's face mask and spraying her with pepper spray.
“At some level, don't I have to reach a conclusion about the way they are enforcing the court order?” Thompson asked.
Lawyer Matthew Nefstead, representing several members of the Rainforest Flying Squad protest group, said granting the injunction extension should be denied because it could be viewed by the police as granting them further powers.
Teal Cedar lawyer Dean Dalke told the court Tuesday the blockades are impeding the company's legal rights to harvest timber and alleged the actions of the protesters pose dangers to employees and the RCMP.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2021.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
B.C. turns down Alberta's call for COVID-19 help amid serious hospital crunch
A day after one of Alberta's top health officials announced that that province's COVID-19 health-care crisis necessitated a cross-country call for help, British Columbia's health minister has responded to say B.C. simply can't handle helping anyone else.
Environics Analytics: Where in Canada could the People's Party play spoiler to the Conservatives?
Environics Analysis data shows that in ridings where the People's Party of Canada could draw votes from the Conservatives, it would help entrench Liberal or NDP seats. Further, the PPC’s impact could be drawing support from those who didn’t vote in 2019.
Singh says Bill 21 is discriminatory but stops short of committing to court challenge
In an interview with CTV National News, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Quebec’s secularism law is undoubtedly discriminatory, but won’t commit to federal intervention if elected prime minister.
Father hopes charge in B.C. teen's caught-on-camera overdose will protect other kids from bullies
After learning a young man had been charged in connection with his son's 2019 death, a B.C. father said he felt hopeful for the impact the case may have on other teenagers.
Breaking | Thousands rally at Western University to protest sexual violence
Hundreds of Western University students walked out of classes Friday as thousands marched on campus to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.
Gabby Petito's family makes plea for information about missing daughter
The father of Gabby Petito, who was reported missing over the weekend, made a public plea Thursday for information on the disappearance of the Florida woman.
Vancouver
-
Father hopes charge in B.C. teen's caught-on-camera overdose will protect other kids from bullies
After learning a young man had been charged in connection with his son's 2019 death, a B.C. father said he felt hopeful for the impact the case may have on other teenagers.
-
Power outages possible across B.C. when drought-weakened trees are hit by fall storms, hydro provider warns
Residents across British Columbia are being advised to prepare a well-stocked emergency kit for what BC Hydro warns could be a stormy fall and winter made worse by the effects of a severe summer drought.
-
Stabbing at SkyTrain station under investigation after man sent to hospital with serious injuries
A stabbing at a Metro Vancouver SkyTrain station is under investigation after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries Thursday.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | How diverse are Edmonton's federal election candidates?
Women and visible minorities are under-represented among candidates in the Edmonton-area for the upcoming federal election, according to analysis from CTV News.
-
'We need to bend that curve': Alberta could transfer ICU patients to Ontario as hospitalizations near 900
Alberta is considering transferring ICU patients to other provinces as the fourth wave puts its health-care system under 'extreme pressure.'
-
'Here we go again:' Albertans react to latest slate of COVID-19 health rules
Since the reopening on July 1, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased more than fivefold, with intensive care admissions reaching record highs.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier claims vaccine appointment demand surged post-passport program announcement
Premier Jason Kenney says vaccine appointment bookings nearly tripled after the province announced its vaccine passport program and additional public health safety measures.
-
Calgary man pleads guilty in 2019 stabbing death of caseworker
A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of a caseworker at an assisted living home that saw the victim suffer at least 19 stab wounds. Warning: details in this story may be upsetting to some readers.
-
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
Toronto
-
Ontario logs just under 800 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five more deaths due to the disease.
-
Toronto Liberal candidate for Spadina-Fort York asked to 'pause his campaign'
A Toronto Liberal candidate has been asked to “pause his campaign” amid reports of a sexual assault charge from 2019 that was later withdrawn.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Who are the Marinara Boys? How a love of food led to a community of Italian food joints
In the first Table Talk feature — a series that explores the people who shape Toronto’s food scene — CTV News Toronto spoke to a group of business owners who formed an unconventional community in Toronto’s west-end.
Montreal
-
Laval man who died of COVID-19 at 39 was unvaccinated, but had just booked his first dose
A spokesperson for the hospital where he died said the man's condition 'deteriorated rapidly.' Friends identified him as Stefanos Govas, a 39-year-old athlete.
-
Woman, 35, and underage boy charged with first-degree murder in disturbing Lachine death
Police have charged a 35-year-old woman and underage boy in the case of a murdered man found in the woman's Lachine apartment, while also revealing more details about the disturbing death.
-
Quebec reports 837 more COVID-19 cases; 635 of newly infected weren't fully vaccinated
Quebec reported Friday that 837 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 635 of those people not fully vaccinated.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Nurses' Union warns staff shortages have reached critical point
Nova Scotia's unionized nurses are demanding action to address chronic staffing shortages that they say have been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, active cases drop to 162
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 29 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 162.
-
N.S. doctors say trickle-down effects of ER closures make their jobs a nightmare
Emergency room doctors say the trickle-down effects from the latest emergency room closures in N.S. are making their jobs a nightmare
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP release sketch of sex assault suspect
Manitoba RCMP have released a sketch of a suspect they believe is involved in the sexual assault of a teenage girl.
-
Union 'appalled' at Manitoba grocery stores for not recognizing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The union representing some of Manitoba grocery store workers says it is “appalled” by Loblaw and Sobeys decisions to not recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday for their 6,000 Manitoba employees.
-
Someone in Manitoba won $20M, but hasn't claimed their prize
Someone in Manitoba won a $20 million Lotto Max ticket, but has yet to claim their prize.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. doc welcomes new COVID-19 rules but says they come as ICUs already pushed 'to the brink'
A Regina physician who has been outspoken on social media during the pandemic calls Saskatchewan's just-announced public health measures a "substantive move" but says they should have come sooner.
-
'The time for patience is now over': Sask. premier announces masking order, vaccination rules
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced a temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy. It's a move that comes after growing calls from residents in the province to install more measures.
-
439 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan confirmed 439 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with one new death.
Regina
-
Delta variant, unvaccinated cases driving COVID-19 spread in Sask.
Rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations – fuelled by the Delta variant and transmission among unvaccinated residents – have led to further COVID-19 restrictions being implemented in Saskatchewan.
-
Assuming current scenario holds, 'we're looking at a Liberal win,' Nanos says
The Liberals are in winning territory with votes coming from mail-in ballots heavily in their favour, according to projections from Nanos Research.
-
'The time for patience is now over': Sask. premier announces masking order, vaccination rules
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has announced a temporary indoor masking mandate that will come into force on Friday followed by a proof-of-vaccination policy. It's a move that comes after growing calls from residents in the province to install more measures.
London
-
Breaking
Breaking | Thousands rally at Western University to protest sexual violence
Hundreds of Western University students walked out of classes Friday as thousands marched on campus to protest sexual violence on and around the campus.
-
Youth charged after two adults allegedly stabbed
London police say they have arrested and charged a youth following an alleged double stabbing on Fanshawe Park Road East.
-
Police will ensure safety in St. Marys, Ont. as vaccine passports take effect
The town of St. Marys, Ont. says it will protect its staff from 'ongoing threats' from those who oppose vaccine passports.
Northern Ontario
-
If you attended this Greater Sudbury bush party you may have been exposed to COVID-19
Sudbury health officials are warning of a high-risk exposure to COVID-19 at a recent bush party in the Greater Sudbury area and recommending everyone get tested.
-
Investigation into plane crash near Sundridge, Ont.
Few details are known, but CTV News has learned the Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that happened near Sundridge, Ont. on Thursday night.
-
Gravenhurst man fined $2,000 for illegal turkey hunting
A Gravenhurst man has been fined $2,000 following an investigation by officials with the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.
Kitchener
-
Health officials report COVID-19-related death of child under 10 in Ontario's Waterloo Region
A child under the age of 10, who Waterloo Region's medical officer of health said had underlying health conditions, has died due to COVID-19.
-
Ontario logs just under 800 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as five more deaths due to the disease.
-
What to expect when heading to the polls in Waterloo Region on Monday
Voters in Waterloo Region will head to the polls on Monday to vote in Canada's 44th general election. Here's what you need to know about voting on election day.