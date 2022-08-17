One of the world's largest sailing yachts arrives on Vancouver Island

One of the largest sailing yachts in the world cruised into a small Vancouver Island community this week, drawing a constant stream of onlookers to the Mill Bay Marina.

At 78 metres long and nearly 90 metres tall, the sloop M5 is hard to miss.

The M5 sailed into the Saanich Inlet marina on Sunday, with a floatplane housed on its rear deck. (CTV News)

According to Boat International magazine, the Cayman-flagged vessel is the largest single-masted sailing yacht in the world.

The M5 sailed into the Saanich Inlet marina on Sunday, with a floatplane housed on its rear deck.

Built in 2004 by U.K. shipyard Vosper Thornycroft at an estimated US$50 million, the vessel is owned by Texas oil billionaire Rod Lewis, according to Boat International.

Marina staff say the vessel is due to depart on Friday.