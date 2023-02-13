Oak Bay says no customers or staff exposed to asbestos at library

The District of Oak Bay says the Greater Victoria Public Library branch at the Monterey Recreation Centre will remain closed for up to three months as the district works on asbestos abatement.

The library branch was closed on Jan. 27 after the municipality said "dust contaminated with asbestos" was found in an isolated part of the library.

Since then, the library has been closed as the district conducted air quality testing.

After testing six times more air volume than required for standard air tests, the district says no asbestos exposures would have occurred in public or staff areas of the library.

"Safety is the district’s top priority," said the municipality in an update Friday. "The abatement process is underway to eliminate any possible future disturbances or exposure to asbestos."

Other areas of the Monterey rec centre remain open to the public.

The Greater Victoria Public Library is looking at ways to continue providing services in the area and is looking for a temporary library site while the asbestos abatement process is underway.

In the meantime, a temporary drop-box has been set up outside the Monterey rec centre library branch, and no late fees will be incurred for people who dropped off items at the branch.

Items that are on hold at the Oak Bay library branch are also suspended until the temporary library site is set up.

Anyone with questions can contact the Greater Victoria Public Library at 250-940-4875 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.