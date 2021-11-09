Oak Bay residents evacuated due to gas leak

Victoria -

Homes in Oak Bay were evacuated as fire crews responded to a natural gas leak at the intersection of Windsor Avenue and St. Patrick Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Oak Bay assistant fire chief Gord Marshall says construction crews severed a main gas line in the area when they were replacing a sewer pipe.

The fire department evacuated residents in the immediate area of the break as a precaution.

Marshall says a two-inch high-pressure natural gas service line is venting into the air, but no gas entered homes or adjacent sewer pipes.

No injuries have been reported due to the leak, according to the assistant fire chief.

Fortis BC crews are at the scene and the fire department expects the leak to be repaired within the hour.

Fire crews have closed Windsor Avenue to traffic and pedestrians between Transit Road to Monterey Avenue.

Marshall says residents should be cleared to return to their homes by lunchtime.