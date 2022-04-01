Oak Bay police sergeant demoted after investigation into corruption, use of intoxicants

A police sergeant in Oak Bay, B.C., has been demoted and barred from seeking a promotion for one year after he was investigated for corruption, neglect of duty and using intoxicants.

The Oak Bay Police Department was made aware of allegations against then Sgt. Davindar Dalep in October 2020.

The department says it immediately requested an external investigation of the veteran officer from the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC), the independent office of the B.C. legislature that oversees investigations of municipal police in the province.

"Given the nature of the allegations, the member was assigned to administrative duties and his weapons were seized," Oak Bay police Chief Ray Bernoties told CTV News.

The OPCC ordered the Victoria Police Department to investigate the matter and serve as the disciplinary authority in the case.

After more than 15 months, the investigation reached its conclusion on Feb. 2, substantiating allegations of misuse of intoxicants, discreditable conduct, corrupt practice, and two instances of neglect of duty, according to the Oak Bay Police Department.

Dalep, who started with the Oak Bay police in 1998 and was promoted to sergeant in 2017, was sanctioned with a reduction in rank from sergeant to first-class constable. He is prohibited from seeking a promotion for one year and must gain the chief's approval first.

In a phone interview Thursday, the sanctioned officer told CTV News he was fully cooperative with investigators and is relieved to be back on patrol in Oak Bay.

"I had a difficult year and a half and I took responsibility," Dalep said. "I made a mistake and I owned up to it. The police [investigators] did the right job and I'm back to patrol because I did the right things to get back to patrol."

Bernoties confirmed Dalep has returned to regular duties as a constable under the supervision of a sergeant.

The chief thanked the Victoria police for their investigation.