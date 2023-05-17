Oak Bay municipal worker struck and killed in crash
A municipal worker in Oak Bay is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while inspecting a manhole cover on Wednesday morning.
Several blocks of Monterey Avenue, between Cranmore Road and Oak Bay Avenue, were expected to remain closed to traffic for several hours as police investigated the scene.
The vehicle eventually struck a tree in a park across from the fire hall, next to Bowker Creek. (CTV News)
Two of the worker's colleagues tell CTV News the man was looking down at a manhole cover in the 1700-block of Monterey Avenue when a vehicle struck him, throwing him several metres.
Witnesses tell CTV News they saw a vehicle speeding down Monterey Avenue and across Oak Bay Avenue, weaving into oncoming lanes and narrowly missing a child on a bicycle, before the crash.
The vehicle eventually struck a tree in a park across from the fire hall, next to Bowker Creek.
A section of Monterey Avenue, near the Oak Bay fire hall and police department, remained behind police tape with multiple police officers on scene before noon.
BC Transit said several buses would be re-routed away from the area until the scene was clear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
