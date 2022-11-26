Oak Bay Light Up Christmas festival returns after pandemic cancellations
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada 1-3 Croatia: Live updates as Canada staring World Cup exit in the face
The Canadian men’s national team are losing 3-1 in their FIFA World Cup match against Croatia on Sunday, a game where they must pick up at least one point or risk elimination. CTVNews.ca will follow the match live.
Crowds angered by COVID-19 lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down
Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party.
Watch: Alphonso Davies scores Canada's 1st men's World Cup goal
After four scoreless matches in its men's World Cup history, Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first men's World Cup goal against Croatia.
Edmonton bus drivers share images showing daily realities of working within public transit system
Edmonton transit drivers are sharing images of what they are seeing on buses and the LRT on a sometimes daily basis in the hopes it will push the city to hire more transit peace officers.
Canada's top five federal contaminated sites to cost taxpayers billions to clean up
With a cost estimate of $4.38 billion, remediation of the Giant Mine, one of the most contaminated sites in Canada, is also expected to be the most expensive federal environmental cleanup in the country's history.
Tea time could lead to better health, study of elderly women shows
A peer reviewed study assessing over 800 elderly women has found that flavonoids -- a naturally occurring substance found in beverages such as black and green tea -- could lead to notable health benefits.
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.
'Calling a spade a spade': Foreign affairs minister signals tougher stance on China in new Indo-Pacific Strategy
The federal government has unveiled its long-awaited Indo-Pacific Strategy, which details a decade of plans for investment and partnerships in the region, and signals a tougher stance on China going forward.
Russian forces shell eastern, southern Ukraine as utility crews scramble to restore power, water and heat
Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine early Sunday as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures, while civilians continued to leave the southern city of Kherson because of the devastation wreaked by recent attacks and of fears of more ahead.
Vancouver
-
More children's medication arrives in Canada, unclear how much is coming to B.C., and when
Canada's supply of children's cold and flu medication increased by more than 2 million units this week, but it's not known when supplies will arrive in B.C., or how many are on the way to the province.
-
Vancouver charity aiming to keep the city's most vulnerable warm and safe as temperatures drop
Temperatures are expected to dip below zero this weekend, a forecast that can be frighteningly cold for those who call the streets their home.
-
2 B.C. nurses punished for 'diverting narcotics'
Two B.C. nurses were disciplined by their professional college this week for diverting narcotics from their workplaces.
Edmonton
-
Canada 1-3 Croatia: Live updates as Canada staring World Cup exit in the face
The Canadian men’s national team are losing 3-1 in their FIFA World Cup match against Croatia on Sunday, a game where they must pick up at least one point or risk elimination. CTVNews.ca will follow the match live.
-
Russian forces shell eastern, southern Ukraine as utility crews scramble to restore power, water and heat
Russian forces struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine early Sunday as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures, while civilians continued to leave the southern city of Kherson because of the devastation wreaked by recent attacks and of fears of more ahead.
-
Edmonton bus drivers share images showing daily realities of working within public transit system
Edmonton transit drivers are sharing images of what they are seeing on buses and the LRT on a sometimes daily basis in the hopes it will push the city to hire more transit peace officers.
Toronto
-
Fiery explosion spotted under downtown Toronto bridge, no injuries reported
No injuries have been reported after a fiery explosion underneath the Bathurst Street Bridge at Fort York late Saturday.
-
Canada 1-3 Croatia: Live updates as Canada staring World Cup exit in the face
The Canadian men’s national team are losing 3-1 in their FIFA World Cup match against Croatia on Sunday, a game where they must pick up at least one point or risk elimination. CTVNews.ca will follow the match live.
-
Homicide unit investigating 'suspicious' death following vehicle fire in Burlington
Police in Burlington say the homicide unit is investigating after a body was discovered inside a vehicle following a fire early Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
Hundreds of Calgary soccer fans cheer Team Canada at watch party on Tsuu T’ina Nation
Hundreds of hyped-up Calgary soccer fans gathered for a Team Canada watch party at the Tsuu T’ina Seven Chiefs Sportsplex.
-
Canada 1-3 Croatia: Live updates as Canada staring World Cup exit in the face
The Canadian men’s national team are losing 3-1 in their FIFA World Cup match against Croatia on Sunday, a game where they must pick up at least one point or risk elimination. CTVNews.ca will follow the match live.
-
Police share sketch hoping to locate suspect wanted in 4 sexual assaults
Investigators released a composite sketch Saturday evening in the hopes of locating a suspect wanted in several sexual assaults from earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Canada 1-3 Croatia: Live updates as Canada staring World Cup exit in the face
The Canadian men’s national team are losing 3-1 in their FIFA World Cup match against Croatia on Sunday, a game where they must pick up at least one point or risk elimination. CTVNews.ca will follow the match live.
-
Montreal to pay $3 million to protestors whose rights were violated by city police
The City of Montreal will pay more than $3 million to hundreds of protestors whose rights were violated by city police. The settlement will end eight long-running class action lawsuits against the city that allege participants in six protests were illegally arrested or detained by police and were unable to exercise other fundamental rights.
-
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Demands for answers, action after Moncton Hospital ER waiting room death
Friends of a man who died waiting for care inside the Moncton Hospital’s ER waiting room this past week held a demonstration Saturday outside the building, demanding answers and action.
-
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
Winnipeg
-
Kidnapping suspect captured: WPS
A suspect in a brief but harrowing kidnapping incident Friday has been apprehended by police.
-
Victim identified in 47th homicide
Winnipeg police are looking for help in solving the city's 47th homicide of the year.
-
Residential Parking Ban lifted
The City of Winnipeg has lifted its residential parking ban for snow clearing.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener business robbed at gunpoint, two suspects at large: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking for two suspects after a Kitchener business was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.
-
Canada 1-3 Croatia: Live updates as Canada staring World Cup exit in the face
The Canadian men’s national team are losing 3-1 in their FIFA World Cup match against Croatia on Sunday, a game where they must pick up at least one point or risk elimination. CTVNews.ca will follow the match live.
-
Another charged in connection to Kitchener fight involving 20 youths
Waterloo regional police has charged another youth in connection to a fight in Kitchener that involved 20 people and a firearm.
Regina
-
'A family reunion': Sask. soccer fans journey to Qatar for World Cup
A group of Regina soccer fans made the journey to Qatar to cheer on Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
-
Driver arrested after speeding, lying to officers: Regina police
A driver is facing multiple charges after being caught speeding near Regina.
-
Canada 1-3 Croatia: Live updates as Canada staring World Cup exit in the face
The Canadian men’s national team are losing 3-1 in their FIFA World Cup match against Croatia on Sunday, a game where they must pick up at least one point or risk elimination. CTVNews.ca will follow the match live.
Barrie
-
Military couple looks back on 70 years of marriage to mark anniversary
A Barrie couple who found love in the military is celebrating a significant wedding milestone.
-
Bracebridge resort convicted of shoreline dredging without permit
A Bracebridge resort has been convicted of violating Ontario's Public Lands Act, receiving upwards of $180,000 in fines.
-
Barrie's Anne Street bridge project delayed until next year
The Anne Street bridge project in Barrie is experiencing delays, with the Ministry of Transportation saying it likely won't be finished until sometime next year.
Saskatoon
-
Potters' guild offers custom-crafted gift ideas for holiday shoppers
The Saskatoon Potters’ Guild is open for the final day of its Christmas sale at the Albert Community Centre.
-
'You don't expect that to come out here': Residents concerned over reported sexual assaults in Brighton neighbourhood
On Wednesday, November 16, Carly Tonkin says she was walking home with her dog through a park in the Brighton neighbourhood when she was approached.
-
'It’s a ripple effect': Physician says lack of family doctors causing system to crumble
As many medical clinics close their doors for good, medical professionals around Saskatchewan are looking for ways to meet patients' needs.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada 1-3 Croatia: Live updates as Canada staring World Cup exit in the face
The Canadian men’s national team are losing 3-1 in their FIFA World Cup match against Croatia on Sunday, a game where they must pick up at least one point or risk elimination. CTVNews.ca will follow the match live.
-
NEW
NEW | Niska Noel takes over the Timmins Museum
Indigenous artisans are displaying and selling their cultural creations at a two-day craft show in Timmins.
-
How Canada's oldest flour mill is reviving an iconic Manitoba cereal brand
A historic flour mill in Ontario is putting a beloved Manitoba cereal brand back on store shelves.