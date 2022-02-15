Notorious B.C. drug smuggler wins early release from U.S. prison, returns to Canada
A prolific B.C. drug smuggler, who was sentenced to 40 months behind bars in 2020 after he was caught aboard a sailboat loaded with methamphetamine bound for Canada, has returned home to Victoria after winning a compassionate release from an Oregon prison.
John Philip Stirling, 68, was freed last year from the Sheridan prison near Salem, Ore., after arguing successfully for an early release due to his difficulty controlling his diabetes while incarcerated.
The Vancouver Island man told a U.S. District Court judge in April that he planned to return to Canada within 12 hours of his release, providing the court with an address in Victoria where he would stay, according to dozens of pages of handwritten submissions obtained by CTV News.
Stirling was arrested in April 2019 with nearly 750 litres of liquid meth and several bricks of the barbiturate pentobarbital aboard his boat while hundreds of kilometres off the Oregon coast.
Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Stirling to more than seven years in exchange for a guilty plea on one count of possession with intent to distribute. Stirling's lawyer had argued that her client was under duress from Colombian drug cartel associates – a mitigating factor the judge admitted during sentencing.
Stirling's arrest came just over a year after he was released from U.S. prison after serving most of a seven-and-a-half-year sentence handed down by a Florida judge in 2013.
Stirling had taken a plea deal in that case too. He was convicted of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute narcotics, after admitting that he was the master of a vessel carrying 381 kilograms of cocaine and one kilogram of heroin when it was boarded by U.S. authorities off the coast of Colombia.
'THERE IS A DANGER TO THE PUBLIC'
Stirling's compassionate release was opposed by the United States Attorney's Office, which claimed he remains a danger to the public.
"Mr. Stirling, after serving seven years and being deported to Canada, committed the exact same type of offence not a year later while he was in his 60s," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Hager argued.
"When he didn't have a boat, he flew to Colombia of his own accord and then trafficked an astronomical amount of drugs over the high seas. And we think there is a danger to the public if he's released at this time," Hager said.
"Ultimately, the United States' opposition to release at this time is both singularly and most predominantly from the expert testimony… that indicates that there is a loss to be made good on here, and that once the cartel has their hands into a person, a career courier like Mr. Stirling, there's no way to escape," the U.S. attorney added.
In arguing for his release, Stirling complained of difficulty getting exercise, proper food and regular insulin injections to manage his diabetes and other ailments. He also described how COVID-19 cases were prevalent in the prison.
Stirling provided handwritten assurances that, if released, he would have a driver waiting to take him to the Canada-U.S. border, where his family would meet him and take him back to Victoria.
He also supplied a note from the Canadian consul in Seattle, Wash., confirming he would be allowed to cross the land border with a birth certificate and driver's licence, as Stirling said his passport was still in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Stirling also submitted to the court a note he had written to the Sheridan prison warden in Oct. 2020, saying that upon his release he would "begin two weeks of quarantine at my home in Victoria," adding "I then have a job as a captain in commercial fishing where I am employed at a high pay."
In May 2006, Stirling and several others were arrested in Ucluelet, B.C., aboard a fishing boat found to contain millions of dollars worth of Mexican marijuana.
According to the RCMP, Stirling has a long history of drug-smuggling convictions dating back to at least 1989, when he was arrested in Victoria.
Stirling declined to comment on this story through his U.S. lawyer.
Top Stories
-
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Peter Sloly out as Ottawa police chief
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has been pushed out amid widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of the trucker convoy protests downtown.
NEW | 'Work begins now': Feds outline next steps, rationale for Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital.
Protesters clear Coutts, Alta., highway after weapons seized; Emergencies Act invoked
Trucks, tractors and trailers cleared a highway in Coutts, Alta., after RCMP seized a large cache of weapons and arrested multiple individuals, in a move the same day the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to protests and blockades across the country.
New rules going after blockade financing an overreach, critics say
The federal government is expanding financial routes to crack down on the trucker protests in a move that financial crime experts are calling heavy-handed.
BREAKING | Border blockade in Manitoba to be cleared Wednesday: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP expects the protest blockade at the border crossing in Emerson to be cleared by Wednesday.
'Fantastic news': Travel industry applauds end to COVID-19 PCR testing requirements for vaccinated travellers
The travel industry is applauding the federal government's decision to remove the COVID-19 PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering or returning to Canada.
Victims in decades-old 'Babes in the Woods' cold case identified: Vancouver police
The victims in a decades-old cold case have finally been identified, police in Vancouver announced Tuesday.
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 possible unmarked graves on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 1:30 PT
LIVE @ 1:30 PT | B.C. lifting capacity limits, reopening bars, allowing dancing this week, sources say
The B.C. government is preparing to lift capacity limits on indoor seated venues, reopen bars and nightclubs, and allow dancing again, CTV News has learned.
-
Victims in decades-old 'Babes in the Woods' cold case identified: Vancouver police
The victims in a decades-old cold case have finally been identified, police in Vancouver announced Tuesday.
-
Service resumes at B.C. border crossing, a dozen people arrested
Service has resumed at a B.C. border crossing where access was blocked by protesters for several days.
Edmonton
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give Alberta COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
Over the weekend, Alberta's COVID-19 deaths went up by 35, including two individuals in their 30s.
-
BC Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach, adding Walter to staff
The B.C. Lions are the first CFL team to hire a full-time female coach, adding Tanya Walter as a defensive assistant Tuesday.
-
Blockade ends at Alberta U.S. border crossing after more than two weeks
Trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring have rolled out of a southern Alberta town, ending a blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks.
Toronto
-
Police describe deadly shooting inside Toronto high school as 'execution;' 14-year-old boy charged
Toronto police are describing a fatal shooting at a Scarborough high school as an 'execution,' and have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the case.
-
'We are done with it:' Doug Ford says Ontario is moving on from COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he strongly discouraged the idea of any new COVID-19 restrictions or retooling of the vaccine passport system after next month, saying the public is “done with this,” alluding to his doubts about the efficacy of third doses and the rift vaccination has caused within his own family.
-
Toronto company introduces four-day work week for its nearly 500 employees
Alida Inc., a Toronto-based software company with nearly 500 employees, is introducing a four-day work week for all its staff across several countries, including Canada.
Calgary
-
Calgary will end its masking bylaw when Alberta removes provincial mandate
Calgary councillors have voted to repeal the city's face covering bylaw, meaning it will be officially lifted when the province ends its Alberta-wide mandate.
-
'We decided to leave peacefully': Truckers end blockade at Alberta border crossing
A blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks ended Tuesday as trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring rolled away from a southern Alberta town.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores as of tomorrow.
-
Average used vehicle price increased by 34.5 per cent in 2021
The automotive market witnessed a price surge in 2021 for new but especially used vehicles.
-
Montreal to set up rental building registry to crack down on bad landlords
With Montreal's home vacancy rate near record lows and housing prices at record highs, Mayor Valerie Plante is making good on a campaign promise to get tough on bad landlords by creating a new rental building registry.
Atlantic
-
Relatives of Nova Scotia mass shooting victims feel 'deep discouragement' with inquiry
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives is facing intense criticism from victims' relatives one week before the proceedings are to begin.
-
Commissioner says Fredericton COVID-19 protest included racist symbolism and imagery
New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism is calling the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protest that began Friday in Fredericton a cover for a movement that is anti-government, anti-pluralist and right-wing.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Border blockade in Manitoba to be cleared Wednesday: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP expects the protest blockade at the border crossing in Emerson to be cleared by Wednesday.
-
Man found fatally injured at beer vendor, death investigated as homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the death of a man who was found fatally injured at a beer vendor early Tuesday morning.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions drop in Manitoba, no deaths reported Tuesday
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and intensive care units in Manitoba has continued to drop.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports 2 deaths related to COVID-19; 79 in hospital
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as hospitalizations rose to 79.
-
Third doses available for 12 to 17 age group on Friday
All youth 12 to 17 years old will be eligible for their third dose on Friday.
-
Special weather statement in place for Waterloo Region and Wellington County
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most communities across southwestern Ontario with a messy mix of wintry weather expected to begin Wednesday evening and last until Friday morning.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 possible unmarked graves on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
-
The Emergencies Act has been enacted. Here's what that means
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made history by becoming the first leader of this country to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, to try to bring an end to the ongoing trucker convoy protests paralyzing Ottawa and border blockades. From compelling tow-truck drivers to haul out the big rigs, to freezing bank accounts, what does enacting the Emergencies Act mean? CTVNews.ca breaks down what you need to know.
Barrie
-
Oro-Medonte senior sentenced in shooting death of family friend
A 72-year-old Oro-Medonte man will spend years behind bars for the shooting death of a family friend three years ago.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Messy, hazardous weather on the way for parts of Simcoe County
A special weather statement is in effect for parts of Simcoe County, with hazardous driving conditions anticipated for Wednesday afternoon and overnight.
-
Simcoe County century home destroyed by fire, homeowners displaced
A fire in Adjala-Tosorontio, Ont. destroyed a two-story home Monday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 possible unmarked graves on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
Former Sask. Rattlers player Kenny Ejim has died
Kenny Ejim died in Bahrain where he was playing with Al-Najma in the Bahrain Premier League, according to a Canadian Elite Basketball League news release.
-
Fire-damaged Saskatoon motel torn down
A Saskatoon motel badly damaged in a fire that happened nearly two years ago has been torn down.
Northern Ontario
-
Frigid temps creating busiest season ever for northern tow truck drivers
Tow truck drivers are having one of the busiest years ever in terms of service calls thanks to the frigid weather. CAA North and East Ontario received 5,000 calls for help in northern Ontario in January alone.
-
'We are done with it:' Doug Ford says Ontario is moving on from COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he strongly discouraged the idea of any new COVID-19 restrictions or retooling of the vaccine passport system after next month, saying the public is “done with this,” alluding to his doubts about the efficacy of third doses and the rift vaccination has caused within his own family.
-
Elliot Lake mayor says opposition to golf course sale rooted in online misinformation
Elliot Lake Mayor Dan Marchisella said this week that opposition to the sale of the city-owned golf course was rooted in misinformation spread online.