'Nothing but love': Comox SPCA hoping to find 140-pound dog its forever home
He has his own dating profile, but that still hasn’t been enough to get a dog at the Comox SPCA his own forever home – yet.
"He’s a really good boy. He’s super and loyal and he’ll give you nothing but love and attention, as much as you want," says Comox SPCA animal care attendant Sydney Williams.
The four-and-a-half-year-old named Diesel has been at the shelter for roughly 200 days and staff and volunteers believe it is time for him to find a home.
Diesel the dog is shown. "He's our resident 'horse dog' here. He weighs about 140 pounds, a little shy of that," Williams says.
While other dogs normally get chosen within a few weeks, Diesel has been passed over in favour of younger puppies, but staff are hoping his new owner is out there somewhere.
"Just somebody who’s willing to work through what he has going on. He does have a few medical issues as well, because he’s so large," says Michelle Hamlund, another attendant from the branch.
"There’s the cost factor, there’s vet care, there’s medication, food costs, quite a bit more than your average dog," she said.
Staff have reached out to other branches and created a "Tindoggo" profile on their SPCA Facebook page, but there are still no takers as of Tuesday.
Diesel the dog's "dating profile" is shown. "He loves being outside a lot of the time, inside he just likes being with his people," Hamlund says.
"If you’re outside that’s where he wants to be. If you’re inside on the couch he wants to be with you."
Staff say Diesel shouldn’t be with other dogs or cats in a home but he does socialize well with other dogs.
"He loves to play with puppies and he play bows with them and he’s a really sweet boy," Williams says.
Shelter staff say they’re not supposed to play favourites with animals there but confess they are doggone smitten with Diesel, and know new owners will be as well.
