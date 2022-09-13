'Not your typical senior's home': Victoria seniors go skydiving in Campbell River
When many hear the term "retirement home" they often think of seniors spending their days playing bingo or shuffleboard, but one independent living facility in Victoria is changing that perception.
"We’re not your typical senior’s home, in that we’re really pushing boundaries so that we can fight ageism," said Kimberly MacNeill wellness manager of Tapestry at Victoria Harbour.
"We want our residents to live their lives to the fullest no matter what that means," she said.
On Monday, three residents and three staff members from Tapestry travelled to Campbell River, B.C., to hurl themselves out of an aircraft at 10,000 feet over the Campbell River Skydive Centre.
Senior Angie Chan was the first to sign up when the option arose.
"I am now at the point where I’m doing everything on my bucket list," Chan said.
Chan says a representative of the Skydive Centre stopped in at the Victoria retirement home to give them an idea what participants would be up for.
"They calmed us down when they came to talk to us last week and answered all our questions," she said. "It really felt safe and fun and no need to be worried or scared for that matter."
Following her tandem skydive and safe landing on the ground, Chan said "I was scared s***less," with a smile on her face.
Resident Bobbie Patrick first did a tandem 20 years ago, but says Monday’s adventure was far more memorable.
"It was wonderful, amazing, I’m so glad I did it," she said. "This was special, it was the best."
GoPro video provided by the Skydive Centre shows Patrick even assisting with steering the parachute on the way down to improve her view.
"It was a 360 – the ocean, the mountains, the trees, this was the best," she said.
STAFF PERK
Matthew Auld is Tapestry’s concierge and was one of three staff members who went on the adventure.
"Basically, the wellness manager who arranges all of these amazing activities was just like, 'Hey you want to go jumping?' Yes! I want to go jumping!" Auld said.
MacNeill says everyone involved had a memorable time.
"They’re ecstatic, they’re having the best time and I’m so glad that we can have the employee engagement that we have at Tapestry. It’s something that we really value," said the wellness manager.
WHAT TO TELL THE FAMILY
Chan told her family of her plans to plummet out of an airplane, even writing "Hi Kids" on her hands to display during her plunge.
"My son didn’t say anything. My daughter-in-law said, 'No way,'" Chan says.
Resident Phyll Knowles was a little more secretive.
"Surprise! I just like to do things without comments from the peanut gallery," Knowles joked.
Other recent activities taken on by the residents include kayaking through Victoria’s Inner Harbour and climbing up the Malahat Skywalk. Future plans call for winter kayaking and skiing on Mount Washington.
