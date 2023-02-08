Northwest Deuce Days returning to Victoria in 2025

Mark your calendars, the popular Northwest Deuce Days event is returning to Victoria in 2025.

The collector car show occurs once every three years and brings in classic car owners and enthusiasts from around the world to B.C.'s capital.

Last year, more than 1,000 collector car owners made their way to Victoria to show off their vehicles and check out other classic rides.

The four-day event saw travellers come from as far away as California, Texas and Florida and brought in an estimated $2.5 million in economic impact to the region, according to Destination Greater Victoria.

The next Northwest Deuce Days is scheduled for July 17 to 20, 2025.

By releasing the dates early, Destination Greater Victoria says more classic car enthusiasts from all over the world will be able to start planning their trip to Victoria.

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

The 2025 event will mark the second time that Destination Greater Victoria will operate Northwest Deuce Days.

The tourism group took over the classic car event in 2022 from founder Al Clark, who started the event in 1998.

Clark, who had described the car show as a "labour of love," said it was growing too large and too expensive for him to keep up with.

In 2021, Destination Greater Victoria took over operations for the internationally renowned car show and will continue operating it moving forward.

"Over the past few Northwest Deuce Days events, there was uncertainty around the ability of the event to continue on," said Destination Greater Victoria CEO Paul Nursey in a release Tuesday.

"Thankfully, this uncertainty is now eliminated. We look forward to working with local hot rod enthusiasts and those deeply involved in the event to ensure it maintains its successful appeal to hot rod and deuce coupe enthusiasts from across North America," he said.

Thousands of vintage cars are back in Victoria for a popular event that's only held once every three years – Northwest Deuce Days. July 18, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)Northwest Deuce Days gets its namesake from Ford coupes made in 1932, which have come to be known as "deuces" by collectors.

Vehicles showcased in the event all have to be built before 1952.

Registration for the next Northwest Deuce Days will open in spring 2024.