North Cowichan mayor asks province for support Crofton mill curtailments

North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas has reached out to B.C. Forests Minister Bruce Ralston to help support the Crofton pulp and paper mill as ongoing curtailments impact the municipality.

Last week, Douglas wrote to the minister about the challenges facing pulp and paper markets and suggested ideas on how to better support the mill to make it sustainable long term.

"It's definitely concerning," says Douglas.

The Crofton mill is North Cowichan's biggest taxpayer, as well as one of its largest employers.

"There is concerns with the volatility in the pulp and paper markets about the long-term future of the site," says Douglas.

Some of the suggestion he outlined include: utilizing forest waste better, supporting the Forest Enhancement Society of BC, focusing on commercial thinning and supporting for the sawmill sector.

Douglas says that Ralston contacted him Tuesday about his concerns and plans on meeting with the municipality and mill workers in the near future.

"We spoke a couple times on the phone yesterday and he's keen on coming up here," Douglas added.

The mill, which is operated by Paper Excellence, has gone through several curtailments in recent years, including one that has been extended until February on the mill's paper operations side, which is affecting more than 70 jobs.

"I really feel for these individuals and their families who are struggling with the uncertainty," says Douglas.