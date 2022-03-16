No tsunami expected in B.C. after 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

Researchers say a tsunami is not expected to reach British Columbia after a major earthquake struck Japan on Wednesday.

The powerful 7.3-magnitude quake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday morning (PDT), triggering a local tsunami advisory and plunging more than two million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometres below the sea.

Natural Resources Canada earthquake seismologist John Cassidy told CTV News the first seismic waves from the quake took about 11 minutes to reach southern Vancouver Island.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center tweeted just before 8 a.m. Wednesday that the tsunami was not expected to reach B.C., Alaska, California, Oregon or Washington state.

Fukushima is a part of Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that also caused nuclear plant meltdowns.

Wednesday's quake came only days after the area marked the 11th anniversary of the disaster in March 2011.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for up to a one-metre sea surge in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

With files from The Associated Press