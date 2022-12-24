No tsunami expected after minor earthquake off Haida Gwaii

Earthquakes Canada reported the 4.7 magnitude quake struck at 1 a.m. PST at a depth of 10 km. (Earthquakes Canada) Earthquakes Canada reported the 4.7 magnitude quake struck at 1 a.m. PST at a depth of 10 km. (Earthquakes Canada)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario