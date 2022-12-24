No tsunami expected after minor earthquake off Haida Gwaii

A minor earthquake rattled British Columbia early Saturday morning.

Earthquakes Canada reported the 4.7 magnitude quake struck at 1 a.m. PST at a depth of 10 km.

The epicentre was 38 km east-southeast of Masset, B.C.

The quake was lightly felt in Haida Gwaii, Masset, Port Clements, and Skidegate.

The agency says there are no reports of damage.

No tsunami is expected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2022.