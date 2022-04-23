No tsunami expected after earthquake off Vancouver Island Saturday

No tsunami is expected after an earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Saturday afternoon.

Earthquakes Canada shared details on the quake on Twitter shortly before 2:30 p.m., initially tweeting that the magnitude was 4.1, before revising that calculation up to 5.0.

The federal agency said the earthquake was centred 166 kilometres west of the village of Port Alice on Vancouver Island's west coast.

The quake happened at a depth of 10 kilometres and was not felt, according to Earthquakes Canada, though at least one Twitter user claimed to have noticed some shaking.

Geoffrey Batchelar told CTV News he was having lunch at home in the village of Coal Harbour on the north island when he felt the quake.

"It felt like the chair became a gel bag and I was pushed up like going over a speed bump quickly," he said in a message to CTV News.

"Then it was over."

He added that it's the first time he's ever felt an earthquake.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Centre and Emergency Info BC said no tsunami was expected.