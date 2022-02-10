No significant injuries after boat fire off northern Vancouver Island diverts ferry

A 17.5-metre (58-foot) vessel was destroyed by fire Thursday morning in the waters between Port McNeill and Malcom Island.

According to 2nd Lt. Vatsal Shah, of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, a radio relay was received at 8:10 a.m. about a vessel being on fire in Brockton Strait near Lady Ellen Point.

“The Coast Guard emergency fast rescue craft Cadboro Bay from Port Hardy was dispatched,” Shah says. “There was one person on board the distressed vessel and he was aided by nearby personal vessels.”

Shah says the person was taken to hospital in Port McNeill by Coast Guard but didn’t appear to have any injuries.

Roger Lanqvist was onboard the BC Ferries vessel Island K’ulut’a headed from Sointula towards Port McNeill when the ferry was diverted towards the distressed vessel’s position.

“There was a vessel on fire just off of Pultney Point on Malcom Island and we arrived there around 8:40 in the morning and the Coast Guard arrived on scene and there was a seine boat just off of the burning vessel,” Lanqvist says.

Deborah Marshall, spokesperson for BC Ferries, confirms the vessel was originally called to the area and diverted from its route before being cancelled by the Joint Rescue Centre.

She says because other vessels were in the area already providing assistance, the ferry was not required.

“While we were ready, willing and able, we didn’t end up launching a rescue boat, so we didn’t really do anything other than being available if required,” Marshall says.

Michelle Jensen was another passenger on the K’ulut’a and went out on deck when she noticed the ferry had diverted from its usual course.

“All of a sudden, we noticed that we were going on a different route,” Jensen says. “We were pretty close to land, which was unusual, so I ventured up outside on the deck and could see the smoke and the boat on fire.”

She says she learned from other passengers that the Coast Guard had redirected the ferry towards the significant fire.

“It was huge, lots of smoke, lots of flame. There was another boat adjacent to it that had provided assistance, to what extent I don’t know,” Jensen says.

Others from the area on social media say the vessel was the “Katherine May,” which was in the area and is currently listed for sale through Pacific Boat Brokers out of Nanaimo.

The vessel was described as being a 58-foot trawler motor yacht that was built in 1876 and was well-maintained. The asking price for the vessel with three staterooms, two bathrooms and a shower was $97,500.

Shah says the origin of the fire is being investigated and the vessel reportedly sank at 11:30 a.m. He says the Coast Guard Environmental Response Team is now dealing with the situation.