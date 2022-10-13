'No risk to the public' after body discovered near Saanich nature sanctuary

Police and coroners are working to identify the body of an unknown male found Wednesday near the Swan Lake nature sanctuary in Saanich, B.C.

The body was located near the intersection of Haynes Road and Douglas Street, Saanich police said in a news release Thursday.

"Saanich police detectives, forensics specialists, and the British Columbia Coroners Service are working in partnership to identify the deceased male and determine the cause of death," said Det.-Sgt. Damian Kowalewich.

"Detectives are of the belief that there is no risk to the public."

Police said they will provide more information on the discovery as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information about the body is asked to contact the Saanich police major crimes unit at 250-475-4356 or 1-888-980-1919.