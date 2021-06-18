VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials say there were no new cases of COVID-19 found on Vancouver Island Friday.

Officials identified 109 new cases across B.C. over the past 24 hours.

Authorities have now confirmed 146,902 cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began, including 5,145 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

One more person has died of COVID-19 in the province, health officials announced Friday, bringing B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 1,740.

Forty-one people in the Vancouver Island region have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 73 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including three people in hospital and one more in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health identified the locations of 56 of the active cases Friday, including 39 in the South Island, 11 in the Central Island and six in the North Island.

“Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement Friday.

Approximately 76.7 per cent of adults in B.C. have now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 75.1 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first shot.

Health officials continue to encourage all British Columbians to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as possible.

“Being fully vaccinated – with both doses – gives you and those around you maximum protection, which is why we encourage everyone to book your second dose as soon as you are eligible,” Dix and Henry said.

“Getting fully vaccinated with two doses of World Health Organization-approved vaccines in use in Canada today also ensures you will be able to travel when it is once again safe to do so,” the pair added.

CTV News Vancouver Island reports the daily COVID-19 case counts released in statements from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, which are based on BCCDC data. There may be a discrepancy from the daily case counts reported by the BCCDC and Island Health.