No injuries reported after Qualicum Beach fire

A Sunday night blaze at an RV park in Qualicum Beach, B.C., drew a large response from firefighters.

Crews were called to the Riverside Resort for a report of a structure fire and found a motor home on fire with the blaze spreading to a nearby motel unit.

“Crews deployed a two-and-a-half-inch attack line and extinguished the bulk of the exterior fire, then crews entered the motel unit to extinguish the fire in the attic space," said Dashwood fire Chief Nick Acciavatti.

The attic space was inside the motel unit and crews were able to contain the blaze to the area.

The RV and motel unit were unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Acciavatti says approximately 45 firefighters were on scene from the Dashwood, Qualicum, Coombs, Bow Horn Bay, Parksville and Errington fire departments.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.