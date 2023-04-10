No injuries after chlorine leak at Saanich Commonwealth Place

Saanich Commonwealth Place is pictured on Sept. 28, 2021. (CTV News) Saanich Commonwealth Place is pictured on Sept. 28, 2021. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Would it really be more affordable to retire on a cruise ship?

Cruise ships are back in business after the pandemic, and even if you don’t commit to permanently retiring on a cruise ship, it may be interesting to consider spending at least part of your retirement on a cruise ship, writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario