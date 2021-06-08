VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP say investigators have ruled out foul play after a woman was found dead in the city last week.

Police say a forensic autopsy found that no physical injuries contributed to the death of Deanna Williams, 21, whose body was found in a tent in a wooded area near the Nanaimo Ice Centre last Wednesday.

Mounties say that police officers and the BC Coroners Service went to the scene and did not find anything suspicious at the time. However, later that day police say they learned that Williams had sought medical attention for injuries that she received in an assault on May 31.

The development drew police back to the investigation to determine if any foul play was involved in her death.

After the forensic autopsy determined that no physical injuries contributed to her death, and after speaking with medical staff, reviewing medical records and examining video surveillance of the area, police say they have ruled out foul play in the incident.

Police say the BC Coroners Service is still completing its investigation.