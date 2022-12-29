No damage to buildings after fire reported in downtown Victoria's Waddington Alley

Firefighters say no one is injured and there's no damage to buildings after the Victoria Fire Department was called to a report of a possible structure fire in the downtown core.

Acting battalion chief John Kirkendale says fire crews were called to the intersection of Waddington Alley and Johnson Street on Thursday morning for a fire in between two buildings.

When firefighters arrived, they found that there were several pallets in the alley that were burning and smouldering, but the buildings themselves had not caught fire.

"So it wasn't actually the buildings in question that were burning it was some materials that were left from [construction]," said Kirkendale.

The fire was hard to reach since the gap in between the two buildings was only seven to eight inches wide, according to the battalion chief.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Kirkendale says.

Firefighters evacuated nearby buildings but have since allowed residents to return after confirming there was no damage or smoke inside the structures.

"We're going to leave one engine crew on scene and we're going to continue to put out the smouldering smoke that's in between the two buildings and monitor it as need be," said Kirkendale.

Fire crews blocked the 500-block of Johnson Street to traffic as they investigated the scene Thursday morning.

The street closure caused several BC Transit bus routes to detour around the street.